OPEN APP
Home / Photos / 7 big battery smartphones that you can buy in India

7 big battery smartphones that you can buy in India

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:04 PM IST Livemint
  • Looking for smartphones that can deliver all-day battery backup? We have curated some options for you
Samsung Galaxy M32 | The phone houses a 6,000mAh battery
1/7Samsung Galaxy M32 | The phone houses a 6,000mAh battery
iQoo Z6 Pro | It houses a 4,700mAh battery and is claimed to deliver a long battery life
2/7iQoo Z6 Pro | It houses a 4,700mAh battery and is claimed to deliver a long battery life
Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G | The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery
3/7Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G | The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery
Poco M4 5G | It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
4/7Poco M4 5G | It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Motorola G60 | The smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery
5/7Motorola G60 | The smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
6/7Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Redmi Note 12 Pro | Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, it offers 67watt charging
7/7Redmi Note 12 Pro | Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, it offers 67watt charging
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout