Home / Photos / 7 big battery smartphones that you can buy in India

7 big battery smartphones that you can buy in India

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Looking for smartphones that can deliver all-day battery backup? We have curated some options for you

1/7Samsung Galaxy M32 | The phone houses a 6,000mAh battery
2/7iQoo Z6 Pro | It houses a 4,700mAh battery and is claimed to deliver a long battery life
3/7Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G | The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery
4/7Poco M4 5G | It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
5/7Motorola G60 | The smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery
6/7Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
7/7Redmi Note 12 Pro | Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, it offers 67watt charging