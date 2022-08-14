75th Independence Day: 10 businessmen who shaped India | In Pics 10 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 05:44 PM IST Livemint Industry of a country plays a crucial role in its ... moreIndustry of a country plays a crucial role in its development. On this 75th Independence Day, let's look at the 10 businessmen who shaped the future of this nation 1/10Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani who founded Reliance Industries. Ambani took Reliance public in 1977 and was worth US$2.9 billion in 2002 upon his death. (Twitter) 2/10Mukesh Ambani continues his father's legacy. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company and India's most valuable company by market value. (MINT_PRINT) 3/10Ratan Tata was the chairman of Tata Group, from 1990 to 2012, and again, as interim chairman, from October 2016 through February 2017, and continues to head its charitable trusts. 4/10Shiv Nadar is founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. (HT) 5/10Azim Premji is informally known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry. He was the founder chairman of Wipro Limited and still remains a non-executive member of the board. (PTI) 6/10Adar Poonawalla is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India founded in 1966 by his father, Cyrus Poonawalla. It is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced. The company played a huge role in India's vaccination against Covid-19. (Twitter) 7/10Gautam Adani is currently fourth richest person in the world. He is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, an Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate involved in port development and operations in India. (Livemint) 8/10NR Narayan Murthy is the founder of Infosys and has been the chairman, chief executive officer, president, and chief mentor of the company before retiring and taking the title of chairman emeritus. The company played a huge role in India's IT revolution. (Livemint) 9/10Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of PayTM. The company revolutionized the digital payment ecosystem in India. (Bloomberg) 10/10Byju Raveendran revolutionized the education in India by founding and setting up Bjyu's ed tech company.