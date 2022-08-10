75th Independence Day: History, evolution, and significance of National Flag

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Prime Minister launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on August 2nd to encourage Indians to fly the National Fag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day

1/6The campaign aims to have citizens hoisting our National Flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

2/6The first national flag of India was hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Kolkata at the Parsee Bagan Square (Green Park). It comprised three horizontal stripes of red, yellow, and green, with Vande Mataram written in the middle. Believed to have been designed by freedom activists Sachindra Prasad Bose and Hemchandra Kanungo.

3/6In 1907, Madame Cama and her group of exiled revolutionaries hoisted an Indian flag in Germany in 1907, this was the first Indian flag to be hoisted in a foreign land. It was very similar to the first flag. However, the lotus was replaced by stars. They denoted the Saptarishi.

4/6In 1917, Dr Annie Besant and Lokmanya Tilak adopted a new flag as part of the Home Rule Movement. It had five alternate red and four green horizontal stripes, and seven stars in the saptarishi configuration. A white crescent and star occupied one top corner, and the other had Union Jack.

5/6Pingali Venkayya, first met Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa during the second Anglo-Boer War (1899-1902), when he was posted there as part of the British Indian Army. At the All India Congress Committee in Bezwada in 1921, Venkayya again met Gandhi and proposed a basic design of the flag, consisting of two red and green bands to symbolise the two major communities, Hindus and Muslims.