8 undiscovered beaches around the world that feel like paradise on Earth| In Photos

8 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2025, 11:41 AM IST

These hidden beach gems are worth discovering if you are looking for a summer escape away from the crowded tourist hotspots.

1/8Cleopatra Sidi Heneish on Egypt’s North Coast offers a serene beachfront escape, rumoured to be where Cleopatra once bathed. (Forbes )

2/8The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island offers a refined escape with 13 miles of dune-lined beaches, a Four-Star spa, and upscale dining by chef Okan Kizilbayir. (Forbes )

3/87Pines Resort Sardinia, nestled on the island’s northern coast, features 75 rooms and four secluded coves hidden in lush shrubland. (Forbes )

4/8Baoase Luxury Resort in Curaçao offers a secluded beach ideal for snorkelling, jet-skiing, and sunset boat charters. (Forbes )

5/8Montenegro, with its dramatic scenery and medieval towers reminiscent of nearby Croatia, remains refreshingly under the radar, especially its resorts like The Chedi Luštica Bay. (Forbes )

6/8Nestled beside a 10-million-year-old rainforest, The Datai Langkawi in Malaysia graces the serene, white-sand shores of Datai Bay along the Andaman Sea. (Forbes )

7/8At the junction of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, D Maris Bay in Marmaris, Turkey, offers a diverse beach experience with six unique stretches of sand. (Forbes )