9 smartphones you can buy under ₹ 30,000

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 05:27 PM IST

1/9Vivo Y100A 5G | It is priced at ₹ 25,999 and comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It houses a 4,500mAh battery.

2/9Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G | Priced at ₹ 26,999 onwards, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro camera.

3/9Oppo Reno 8T 5G| Selling at ₹ 29,999 on Flipkart, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and houses a 4,800mAh battery.

4/9iQoo Neo 7 5G | Priced at ₹ 28,999, iQoo Neo 7 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and boasts of 64MP OIS camera on the rear.

5/9Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G | It is currently selling at ₹ 29,999 on Amazon and features an 108MP ultra-wide primary rear camera.

6/9Poco X5 Pro 5G | Available at ₹ 22,999 onwards, Poco X5 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

7/9Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G | Priced at ₹ 23,999 onwards, the smartphone runs Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Processor and has a 50MP OIS camera on the rear.

8/9Oppo F23 5G | The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Punch-hole 120Hz Display with 2400x1080 pixels. It is priced at ₹ 24,999.