Business News/ Photos / 9 smartphones you can buy under 30,000

9 smartphones you can buy under 30,000

9 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 05:27 PM IST Livemint

Looking to buy a new phone? Here are options you c... more

Vivo Y100A 5G | It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,999 and comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It houses a 4,500mAh battery.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G | Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,999 onwards, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G  has a 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro camera.
Oppo Reno 8T 5G| Selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999 on Flipkart, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and houses a 4,800mAh battery.
iQoo Neo 7 5G | Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,999, iQoo Neo 7 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and boasts of 64MP OIS camera on the rear.
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G | It is currently selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999 on Amazon and features an 108MP ultra-wide primary rear camera.
Poco X5 Pro 5G | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,999 onwards, Poco X5 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G | Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,999 onwards, the smartphone runs Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Processor and has a 50MP OIS camera on the rear.
Oppo F23 5G | The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Punch-hole 120Hz Display with 2400x1080 pixels. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,999.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G | Coming with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,999, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
