90-year-old who got first covid-19 vaccine in UK tells people to 'go for it'

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 06:02 PM IST Staff Writer

Margaret Keenan receives the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital (REUTERS)
Keenan photographed in the hospital where she had gone to get the covid-19 vaccine administered (REUTERS)
National Health Service (NHS) staff applaud Margaret Keenan as she is returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the U.K. to receive the covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, U.K (Bloomberg)
Keenan speaks to the media after becoming the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS)
Margaret Keenan, returns to her ward after being administered the covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS)
Nurse May Parsons prepares Keenan for the vaccine shot (REUTERS)
