90-year-old who got first covid-19 vaccine in UK tells people to 'go for it' 6 Photos . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 06:02 PM IST Staff Writer Margaret Keenan from Northern Ireland received the... moreMargaret Keenan from Northern Ireland received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91 1/6Margaret Keenan receives the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital (REUTERS) 2/6Keenan photographed in the hospital where she had gone to get the covid-19 vaccine administered (REUTERS) 3/6National Health Service (NHS) staff applaud Margaret Keenan as she is returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the U.K. to receive the covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, U.K (Bloomberg) 4/6Keenan speaks to the media after becoming the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS) 5/6Margaret Keenan, returns to her ward after being administered the covid-19 vaccine (REUTERS) 6/6Nurse May Parsons prepares Keenan for the vaccine shot (REUTERS)