90-year-old who got first covid-19 vaccine in UK tells people to 'go for it'

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 06:02 PM IST Staff Writer

Margaret Keenan from Northern Ireland received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91

1/6Margaret Keenan receives the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital
2/6Keenan photographed in the hospital where she had gone to get the covid-19 vaccine administered
3/6National Health Service (NHS) staff applaud Margaret Keenan as she is returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the U.K. to receive the covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, U.K
4/6Keenan speaks to the media after becoming the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine
5/6Margaret Keenan, returns to her ward after being administered the covid-19 vaccine
6/6Nurse May Parsons prepares Keenan for the vaccine shot
