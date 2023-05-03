90 years later: King Charles to wear grandfather's robes at coronation

8 Photos . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Share Via

King Charles will honor his grandfather by wearing... moreKing Charles will honor his grandfather by wearing his almost 90-year-old Robes of State and Estate. The Imperial Mantle, spun from gold, silver and silk thread, with a gold bullion fringe and gold clasp, dates back to coronation of George IV in 1821.