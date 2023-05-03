90 years later: King Charles to wear grandfather's robes at coronation

8 Photos . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:58 PM IST

King Charles will honor his grandfather by wearing his almost 90-year-old Robes of State and Estate. The Imperial Mantle, spun from gold, silver and silk thread, with a gold bullion fringe and gold clasp, dates back to coronation of George IV in 1821.

1/8The Imperial Mantle is a floor-length cloak also known as Robe Royal. The cloth of gold is woven with roses, thistles, shamrocks, crowns, eagles and fleurs-de-lis, while the gold clasp is in the shape of an eagle, a recurring symbol in coronation regalia.

2/8The Coronation Sword Belt is placed around the Supertunica. It is made of cloth of gold, and embroidered in gold thread with arabesques and scrolls.

3/8The Coronation Gauntlet glove made for King Charles grandfather, is worn in the right hand to hold the sovereign’s sceptre during the crowning. Its large cuff has national emblem embroidered with gilt metal thread, wire and spangles.

4/8The Supertunica vestment will be worn by King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey. It is a full-length, sleeved gold coat, which was made in 1911 for King George V .

5/8A detailed view of the Imperial Mantle which forms part of the Coronation Vestments to be worn by King Charles III

6/8The Coronation Vestments to be worn by King Charles, comprising of the Supertunica (L) and the Imperial Mantle (R) are displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London.

7/8A view of the intricate details of the Imperial Mantle that will be worn by Britain's King Charles during his coronation at Westminster Abbey.