A look at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's estate raided by FBI

9 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 09:50 PM IST Livemint

Donald Trump's estate in Florida Mar-a-Lago was ra... more

1/9Donald Trump had said on Tuesday that his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago was being raided by FBI officials. He did not clarify what were the charges against him in which the investigation was being conducted.   (Bloomberg)
2/9Multiple reports later claimed that the search was part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents with him from the White House. (Bloomberg)
3/9Donald Trump claims the search is part of an attempt by the Radical Left Democrats to derail his 2024 bid for President (Bloomberg)
4/9Donald Trump is being investigated in multiple state and federal investigations including the infamous investigation about his role in the Capital Riots (AFP)
5/9Donald Trump has claimed that no President of the United States has been treated this way before. (AFP)
6/9Donald Trump's Florida estate was at the center of the news yesterday, with Mar-a-Lago and Trump trending on twitter (REUTERS)
7/9Trump sees the raids at his residence as the 'weaponization of the Justice System’ against him (AP)
8/9Trump claimed that FBI agents had even broken into his safe although he was cooperating with relevant government agencies (REUTERS)
9/9The probe into Trump taking the classified information from theWhite House was started at the request of The National Archieves. (AFP)
