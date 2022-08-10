A look at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's estate raided by FBI 9 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 09:50 PM IST Livemint Donald Trump's estate in Florida Mar-a-Lago was ra... moreDonald Trump's estate in Florida Mar-a-Lago was raided by FBI officials on Tuesday in relation with an investigation regarding Trump taking classified documents from White House 1/9Donald Trump had said on Tuesday that his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago was being raided by FBI officials. He did not clarify what were the charges against him in which the investigation was being conducted. (Bloomberg) 2/9Multiple reports later claimed that the search was part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents with him from the White House. (Bloomberg) 3/9Donald Trump claims the search is part of an attempt by the Radical Left Democrats to derail his 2024 bid for President (Bloomberg) 4/9Donald Trump is being investigated in multiple state and federal investigations including the infamous investigation about his role in the Capital Riots (AFP) 5/9Donald Trump has claimed that no President of the United States has been treated this way before. (AFP) 6/9Donald Trump's Florida estate was at the center of the news yesterday, with Mar-a-Lago and Trump trending on twitter (REUTERS) 7/9Trump sees the raids at his residence as the 'weaponization of the Justice System’ against him (AP) 8/9Trump claimed that FBI agents had even broken into his safe although he was cooperating with relevant government agencies (REUTERS) 9/9The probe into Trump taking the classified information from theWhite House was started at the request of The National Archieves. (AFP)