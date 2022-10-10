A look at Mulayam Singh Yadav's life in pics

Updated: 10 Oct 2022

Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 82

1/7Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister passed away aged 82 at Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Monday

2/7He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and had been admitted to the hospital since August. He was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) on October 2

3/7Rising from student politics, Yadav had been 10-time MLA, 1-time MP and 3-time chief minister along with one time defence minister

4/7Starting his carrier with Ram Manohar Lohia’s Sanyukt Socialist Party, he moved on to Charan Singh’s Bharatiya Kranti Dal and then to Bharatiya Lok Dal before finally founding Samajwadi Janata Party

5/7Whenever needed, ‘Netaji’ as he was popularly known, made deals with multiple opposition parties including Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to stake claim to power

6/7Many senior leaders condoned the demise of Samajwadi Party stalwart, PM Modi also remembered him as a ‘humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems'