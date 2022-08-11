OPEN APP

A look at PM Modi's Raksha Bandhan celebration with PMO staff members' daughters

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:08 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan with daug... more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the daughters of staff members working at his office.
1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the daughters of staff members working at his office.
The young girls tied Rakhi's on Prime Minister's wrist
2/7The young girls tied Rakhi's on Prime Minister's wrist
PM shared his Raksha Bandhan celebrations via Twitter
3/7PM shared his Raksha Bandhan celebrations via Twitter
daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist
4/7daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist
He also distributed flags to children after the Raksha Bandhan Celebration (ANI)
5/7He also distributed flags to children after the Raksha Bandhan Celebration (ANI)
Prime Minister had recently launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and asked all citizens to change their social media profile pictures to the national flag (PTI)
6/7Prime Minister had recently launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and asked all citizens to change their social media profile pictures to the national flag (PTI)
The young children were seen holding the national flag along with the Prime Minister in the shared pictures (ANI)
7/7The young children were seen holding the national flag along with the Prime Minister in the shared pictures (ANI)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout