A look at PM Modi's Raksha Bandhan celebration with PMO staff members' daughters 7 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:08 PM IST Livemint Prime Minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan with daug... morePrime Minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members, he also gave them a national flag to hoist at their houses 1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the daughters of staff members working at his office. 2/7The young girls tied Rakhi's on Prime Minister's wrist 3/7PM shared his Raksha Bandhan celebrations via Twitter 4/7daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist 5/7He also distributed flags to children after the Raksha Bandhan Celebration (ANI) 6/7Prime Minister had recently launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and asked all citizens to change their social media profile pictures to the national flag (PTI) 7/7The young children were seen holding the national flag along with the Prime Minister in the shared pictures (ANI)