A look at PM Modi's Raksha Bandhan celebration with PMO staff members' daughters

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Prime Minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members, he also gave them a national flag to hoist at their houses

1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the daughters of staff members working at his office.

2/7The young girls tied Rakhi's on Prime Minister's wrist

3/7PM shared his Raksha Bandhan celebrations via Twitter

4/7daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist

5/7He also distributed flags to children after the Raksha Bandhan Celebration

6/7Prime Minister had recently launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and asked all citizens to change their social media profile pictures to the national flag