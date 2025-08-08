Top 5 Indian cities every street food lover must visit | In pics

Indian cities, including Amritsar and Delhi, offer street food bursting with spices and flavour, making it incredibly irresistible for food lovers.

1/5From saffron-infused phirni at the iconic 100-year-old Kesar Da Dhaba to succulent Amritsari fish tikka and flavour-packed mutton masala at Makhan Fish Corner, Amritsar offers a delightful mix of affordability and indulgence. (Pinterest )

2/5Delhi caters to every kind of foodie, from the aromatic street food of Chandni Chowk to the sizzling kebabs at Khan Market and the upscale dining experiences in Connaught Place. (Pinterest )

3/5At the heart of Indore lies Sarafa Bazaar, a jewellery market by day that transforms into a buzzing khau galli by night, where you can relish popular favourites like Poha Jalebi, Shikanji, Mawa Baati, Dahi Bada, Coconut Pattice, Jaleba, and the indulgent Indori Gundi Paan. (Wannabemaven )

4/5Kolhapur's signature Kolhapuri masala is a must-try. Tambda, Pandra Rassa, Mutton Thalis, and Mutton Lonche are some of the unforgettable delicacies for meat lovers. Vegetarians can savour Akkha Masoor Thali at Hotel Dehaati, Kolhapuri Misal. For a crunchy, fiery snack, try the Kolhapuri Bhadang Bhel. (Pinterest )