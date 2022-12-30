OPEN APP
Home / Photos / A warm bond between PM Modi and his mother | In Pics

A warm bond between PM Modi and his mother | In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 08:29 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Mod... more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, (PTI)
1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
3/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
4/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi, at her residence in December this year. (ANI)
5/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi, at her residence in December this year. (ANI)
PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (PTI)
6/8PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, at her residence. (ANI)
7/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, at her residence. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi when he met her attends a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Nana Pondha, Kaprada, in Valsad. (ANI)
8/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi when he met her attends a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Nana Pondha, Kaprada, in Valsad. (ANI)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout