A warm bond between PM Modi and his mother | In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years at a hospital in Ahmedabad today. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise. In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, PM Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. Take a look at warm bond between PM Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi in pictures.

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, (PTI)

