Achinta Sheuli: A young 20 year weightlifting sensation 4 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:12 PM IST Livemint Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combin... moreAchinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313 kg in the men's 73 kg final. During the event, he lifted 143 kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games record. 1/4India's Achinta Sheuli, center, celebrates with his gold medal as he stands on the podium following the Men's weightlifting 79kg Final at The NEC on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, (AP) 2/4Sheuli heaved 313 Kg (143kg 170kg) to grab the gold while his competitor Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad heaved 303kg (135kg 163kg). Shad Darsigny of Canada was third by lifting a total weight of 298kg (135kg 163kg) (REUTERS) 3/4 Gold medallist Achinta Sheuli comes from a very humble background. His father died in the year 2014 which worsened the financial stability of his family. (PTI) 4/4Sheuli's elder brother Alok inspired him to take weightlifting as a career. Both PM and President Murmu congratulated him over his record breaking victory in Commonwealth games 2022 in the weightlifting category. (PTI)