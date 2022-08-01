OPEN APP

Achinta Sheuli: A young 20 year weightlifting sensation

Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal

India's Achinta Sheuli, center, celebrates with his gold medal as he stands on the podium following the Men's weightlifting 79kg Final at The NEC on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,  (AP)
1/4India's Achinta Sheuli, center, celebrates with his gold medal as he stands on the podium following the Men's weightlifting 79kg Final at The NEC on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,  (AP)
Sheuli heaved 313 Kg (143kg 170kg) to grab the gold while his competitor Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad heaved 303kg (135kg 163kg). Shad Darsigny of Canada was third by lifting a total weight of 298kg (135kg 163kg) (REUTERS)
2/4Sheuli heaved 313 Kg (143kg 170kg) to grab the gold while his competitor Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad heaved 303kg (135kg 163kg). Shad Darsigny of Canada was third by lifting a total weight of 298kg (135kg 163kg) (REUTERS)
 Gold medallist Achinta Sheuli comes from a very humble background. His father died in the year 2014 which worsened the financial stability of his family. (PTI)
3/4 Gold medallist Achinta Sheuli comes from a very humble background. His father died in the year 2014 which worsened the financial stability of his family. (PTI)
Sheuli's elder brother Alok inspired him to take weightlifting as a career. Both PM and President Murmu congratulated him over his record breaking victory in Commonwealth games 2022 in the weightlifting category. (PTI)
4/4Sheuli's elder brother Alok inspired him to take weightlifting as a career. Both PM and President Murmu congratulated him over his record breaking victory in Commonwealth games 2022 in the weightlifting category. (PTI)
