Home / Photos / Adani stocks bleed: This is how much each of them lost

Adani stocks bleed: This is how much each of them lost

8 Photos . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:03 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • The shares of Adani Group companies have been witnessing strong selling post the release of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged a ‘fraud’.

1/8The shares of Adani Group companies have been witnessing strong selling post the release of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged a ‘fraud’. Researchers from Hindenburg had pointed out the complicated maze of transactions undertaken by many of the listed Adani Group firms. In a report released on Wednesday, Hindenburg Research accused the Indian giant of participating in a decades-long plan to manipulate stock prices and commit accounting fraud. Adani Group released a media statement where the company said that it was shocked that Hindenburg Research has published a report without making any attempt to contact the company or verify factual matrix.
2/8Adani Enterprises: CMP: 2762.15 |  52-week low 1,529.55 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at 2,762.15 apiece lower by 627.70 or 18.52%. The m-cap stood at 3,14,885.41 crore by end of January 27th. This would be the second consecutive drop in Adani's flagship company. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 20%.
3/8Adani Power: CMP: 248.05| 52-week low: 102.85 | The stock nosedived by 5% on Friday's trading session before closing at 248.05 apiece lower by 13.05 or 5%. The m-cap stood at 95,671.37 crore by end of January 27th. This would be the second consecutive drop in Adani's flagship company. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 10%.
4/8Adani Total Gas: CMP: 2934.55 | 52-week low: 1,513.00 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at 2,934.55 apiece lower by 733.60 or 25%. The m-cap stood at 3,22,744.77 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 25%.
5/8Adani Green Energy: CMP: 1484.50 | 52-week low: 1,484.40 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at 1,484.50 apiece lower by 370.95 or 25%. The m-cap stood at 2,35,149.62 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 23%.
6/8Adani Wilmar: CMP: 517.30 | 52-week low: 221.00 | The stock nosedived by 5% on Friday's trading session before closing at 517.30 apiece lower by 27.20 or 5%. The m-cap stood at 67,232.37 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 10%.
7/8Adani Transmission: CMP: 2009.70 | 52-week low: 1,815.00 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at 2009.70 apiece lower by 502.05 or 25%. The m-cap stood at 2,24,180.56 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 29%.
8/8Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: CMP: 598.60 | 52-week low: 536.85 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at 598.60 apiece lower by 114.30 or 16%. The m-cap stood at 1,29,305.92 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 22%. 