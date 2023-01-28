Adani stocks bleed: This is how much each of them lost 8 Photos . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:03 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar The shares of Adani Group companies have been witnessing strong selling post the release of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged a ‘fraud’. 1/8The shares of Adani Group companies have been witnessing strong selling post the release of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged a ‘fraud’. Researchers from Hindenburg had pointed out the complicated maze of transactions undertaken by many of the listed Adani Group firms. In a report released on Wednesday, Hindenburg Research accused the Indian giant of participating in a decades-long plan to manipulate stock prices and commit accounting fraud. Adani Group released a media statement where the company said that it was shocked that Hindenburg Research has published a report without making any attempt to contact the company or verify factual matrix. 2/8Adani Enterprises: CMP: ₹2762.15 | 52-week low ₹1,529.55 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹2,762.15 apiece lower by ₹627.70 or 18.52%. The m-cap stood at ₹3,14,885.41 crore by end of January 27th. This would be the second consecutive drop in Adani's flagship company. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 20%. 3/8Adani Power: CMP: ₹248.05| 52-week low: ₹102.85 | The stock nosedived by 5% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹248.05 apiece lower by ₹13.05 or 5%. The m-cap stood at ₹95,671.37 crore by end of January 27th. This would be the second consecutive drop in Adani's flagship company. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 10%. 4/8Adani Total Gas: CMP: ₹2934.55 | 52-week low: ₹1,513.00 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹2,934.55 apiece lower by ₹733.60 or 25%. The m-cap stood at ₹3,22,744.77 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 25%. 5/8Adani Green Energy: CMP: ₹1484.50 | 52-week low: ₹1,484.40 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹1,484.50 apiece lower by ₹370.95 or 25%. The m-cap stood at ₹2,35,149.62 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 23%. 6/8Adani Wilmar: CMP: ₹517.30 | 52-week low: ₹221.00 | The stock nosedived by 5% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹517.30 apiece lower by ₹27.20 or 5%. The m-cap stood at ₹67,232.37 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 10%. 7/8Adani Transmission: CMP: ₹2009.70 | 52-week low: ₹1,815.00 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹2009.70 apiece lower by ₹502.05 or 25%. The m-cap stood at ₹2,24,180.56 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 29%. 8/8Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: CMP: ₹598.60 | 52-week low: ₹536.85 | The stock nosedived by 20% on Friday's trading session before closing at ₹598.60 apiece lower by ₹114.30 or 16%. The m-cap stood at ₹1,29,305.92 crore by end of January 27th. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has nosedived by 22%.