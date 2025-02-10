Explore
Business News/ Photos / Aero India 2025: Sneak peek into ‘historic flight’ by IAF, Army chiefs in Tejas Aircraft in Bengaluru | In Pics

Aero India 2025: Sneak peek into ‘historic flight’ by IAF, Army chiefs in Tejas Aircraft in Bengaluru | In Pics

12 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 08:55 AM IST Livemint
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singhwill inaugurate the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday.
Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Defence - X)

1/12Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Defence - X)

Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Defence - X)

2/12Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Defence - X)

Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Defence - X)

3/12Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ministry of Defence - X)

Bengaluru: IAF helicopters parked at Yelahanka airbase ahead of 15th edition of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Feb. 8,2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_08_2025_000229B) (PTI)

4/12Bengaluru: IAF helicopters parked at Yelahanka airbase ahead of 15th edition of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Feb. 8,2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_08_2025_000229B) (PTI)

Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi aboard a Tejas aircraft take off for a sortie ahead of the �Aero India 2025� at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_09_2025_000175A) (PTI)

5/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi aboard a Tejas aircraft take off for a sortie ahead of the �Aero India 2025� at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_09_2025_000175A) (PTI)

FILE PHOTO: An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft ‘Tejas’ flies during the ‘Aero India 2021’ air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/File Photo (REUTERS)

6/12FILE PHOTO: An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft ‘Tejas’ flies during the ‘Aero India 2021’ air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/File Photo (REUTERS)

Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh before a sortie ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)  (PTI)

7/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh before a sortie ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)  (PTI)

Bengaluru: Security personnel stand guard ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

8/12Bengaluru: Security personnel stand guard ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Bengaluru: Fighter aircraft on display ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

9/12Bengaluru: Fighter aircraft on display ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, right, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi aboard a Tejas aircraft land after taking a sortie ahead of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)  (PTI)

10/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, right, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi aboard a Tejas aircraft land after taking a sortie ahead of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)  (PTI)

Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, left, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, center, before taking a sortie on a Tejas aircraft ahead of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)  (PTI)

11/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, left, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, center, before taking a sortie on a Tejas aircraft ahead of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)  (PTI)

Bengaluru: Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft on display ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

12/12Bengaluru: Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft on display ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

