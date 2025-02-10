Aero India 2025: Sneak peek into ‘historic flight’ by IAF, Army chiefs in Tejas Aircraft in Bengaluru | In Pics 12 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 08:55 AM IST Livemint Defence Minister Rajnath Singhwill inaugurate the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday. 1/12Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 2/12Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 3/12Bengaluru, Feb 09 (ANI): Indian Air Force fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India 2025', at Air Force station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 4/12Bengaluru: IAF helicopters parked at Yelahanka airbase ahead of 15th edition of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Feb. 8,2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_08_2025_000229B) 5/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi aboard a Tejas aircraft take off for a sortie ahead of the �Aero India 2025� at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_09_2025_000175A) 6/12FILE PHOTO: An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft ‘Tejas’ flies during the ‘Aero India 2021’ air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/File Photo 7/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh before a sortie ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) 8/12Bengaluru: Security personnel stand guard ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) 9/12Bengaluru: Fighter aircraft on display ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) 10/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, right, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi aboard a Tejas aircraft land after taking a sortie ahead of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) 11/12Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, left, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, center, before taking a sortie on a Tejas aircraft ahead of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) 12/12Bengaluru: Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft on display ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)