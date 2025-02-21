Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 21 2025 15:43:20
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.75 -1.52%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,638.40 -0.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.60 1.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.90 -2.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.25 -2.20%
Business News/ Photos / AFG vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa thrash Afghanistan by 107 runs to begin campaign on rousing note

AFG vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa thrash Afghanistan by 107 runs to begin campaign on rousing note

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 11:27 PM IST Koushik Paul

Ryan Rickelton struck a flawless maiden century before a clinical display by the bowlers as South Africa began their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a comprehensive 107-run win over Afghanistan. 

Afghanistan and South Africa players shake hands at the end of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Karachi. (AP)

1/7Afghanistan and South Africa players shake hands at the end of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Karachi. (AP)

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.  (REUTERS)

2/7Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.  (REUTERS)

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa in Karachi. (AFP)

3/7Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa in Karachi. (AFP)

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is clean bowled by South Africa's Wiaan Mulder.  (AFP)

4/7Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is clean bowled by South Africa's Wiaan Mulder.  (AFP)

South Africa players celebrate after winning against Afghanistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. (AP)

5/7South Africa players celebrate after winning against Afghanistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. (AP)

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates after scoring century against Afghanistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. (AP)

6/7South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates after scoring century against Afghanistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. (AP)

South Africa's Ryan Rickleton celebrates after reaching his century against Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

7/7South Africa's Ryan Rickleton celebrates after reaching his century against Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue