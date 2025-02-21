AFG vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa thrash Afghanistan by 107 runs to begin campaign on rousing note

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 11:27 PM IST

Share Via

Ryan Rickelton struck a flawless maiden century before a clinical display by the bowlers as South Africa began their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a comprehensive 107-run win over Afghanistan.

1/7Afghanistan and South Africa players shake hands at the end of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Karachi. (AP)

2/7Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. (REUTERS)

3/7Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa in Karachi. (AFP)

4/7Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is clean bowled by South Africa's Wiaan Mulder. (AFP)

5/7South Africa players celebrate after winning against Afghanistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. (AP)

6/7South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates after scoring century against Afghanistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. (AP)