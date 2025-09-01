Afghanistan earthquake: India sends aid as death toll crosses 800 — shocking photos tell story of destruction, misery

14 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2025, 07:30 PM IST

India has sent relief materials to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan, where a magnitude-6 quake caused significant destruction and over 800 fatalities. Rescue operations are ongoing in Kunar province, with medical personnel assisting the injured as locals sift through the rubble of collapsed homes.

1/14India sent relief materials to earthquake-impacted Afghanistan on Monday, September 1. A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, the Taliban authorities said. (@DrSJaishankar X)

2/14Civil defence workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, on Monday, September 1. (HT_PRINT)

3/14People take refuge in a field after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan around midnight, in Dara Mazar, in Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 1. (REUTERS)

4/14Afghan medical officers and Taliban security personnel carry stretchers for evacuated earthquake victims upon their arrival for medical assistance in Jalalabad on September 1. (AFP)

5/14Afghan men search for their belongings amidst the rubble of a collapsed house after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan around midnight, in Dara Mazar, in Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 1. (REUTERS)

6/14A truck gets ready to transport Indian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan. (@DrSJaishankar)

7/14A military helicopter carrying injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan takes off in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, on September 1. (AP)

8/14Local residents gather around a military helicopter that landed to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, on Monday. (AP)

9/14Residents gather around military helicopters that landed to provide help and evacuate injured victims from Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, on September 1. (AP)

10/14People gather to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, on Monday. (AP)

11/14An injured person is carried to a military helicopter that landed to evacuate victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, on Monday. (AP)

12/14Civil defence workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, on Monday. (AP)

13/14Injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan are evacuated by military helicopter in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, on Monday. (AP)