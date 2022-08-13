OPEN APP

After a long halt of 2 years Malabar River Fest kicks off in Kerala |Photos

After a long gap of two years due to COVID, the eighth edition of International Kayaking Competition began in Kerala on Friday. Began in 2013, different competitions of the festival are held in Chalipuzha and Iruvazhinji rivers in the district. (Kerala Tourism/Twitter)
In last nine years, the competition has become a major attraction for Kayaks in South Asia. Many kayaks from various countries participate in this fest. Several events are conducted under different categories including including slalom, boater cross, downriver, and super final extreme races. (Kerala Tourism/Twitter)
Several other events were also organised in the state in connection with this International Competition. A cycling event was held from Mananchira to Pulikkayam on 7 August. Whereas, a rainwalk event was held in Thusharagiri on 8 August.  (Kerala Tourism/Twitter)
The lush greenery and scenic waterfalls makes Kerala a perfect destination for the Kayaks to experience this adventure sport. In the competition, top scorers in the male and female categories are given the titles of Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani. (https://www.keralatourism.org/)
Based on the level of expertise of kayaks in the sport, events are classified in different categories like intermediate and professional. Prize money for winners range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000-10,000 in different categories.   (www.keralaadventure.org)
