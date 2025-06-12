Air India's London-bound flight crashes near Ahmedabad airport, 242 people on board | In pictures

4 Photos . Updated: 12 Jun 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Share Via

An Air India aircraft with 242 people on board crashed near the Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was on its way to London Gatwick. The plane reportedly gave a MAYDAY call before the crash.

1/4Firefighters work at the site of an aeroplane that crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday, June 12. (AP)

2/4Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12. (PTI)

3/4An Air India flight (AI171) on its way to London with 242 passengers on board crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar, close to the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat, on June 12. (PTI)