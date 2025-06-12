Air India's London-bound flight crashes near Ahmedabad airport, 242 people on board | In pictures 4 Photos . Updated: 12 Jun 2025, 03:38 PM IST Livemint An Air India aircraft with 242 people on board crashed near the Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was on its way to London Gatwick. The plane reportedly gave a MAYDAY call before the crash. 1/4Firefighters work at the site of an aeroplane that crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday, June 12. (AP) 2/4Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12. (PTI) 3/4An Air India flight (AI171) on its way to London with 242 passengers on board crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar, close to the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat, on June 12. (PTI) 4/4The Air India plane crash site where firefighters are actively working. The aircraft struggled to gain altitude, and visuals showed that later it slammed onto the ground and exploded at around 1.38 pm. (AP)