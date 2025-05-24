Alia Bhatt ruled Cannes red carpet in Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown | In Pics 8 Photos . Updated: 24 May 2025, 07:58 AM IST Livemint For her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt was dressed by Rhea Kapoor in a Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown. The actress, present at the prestigious film festival for the screening of ‘Homebound’, was praised for her Cannes look. 1/8Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (AFP) 2/8Alia Bhatt was attending the prestigious film festival for the screening of the film ‘The Mastermind’ alongside Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin. (AFP) 3/8Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor demanded attention at the iconic red carpet. (AFP) 4/8Alia was wearing an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice. (REUTERS) 5/8The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. (AFP) 6/8Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. (REUTERS) 7/8She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant. (AFP) 8/8Alia appeared on the red carpet with elan, striking stylish poses for the shutterbugs. She even greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste' gesture. (AFP)