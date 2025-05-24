Alia Bhatt ruled Cannes red carpet in Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown | In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 24 May 2025, 07:58 AM IST

Share Via

For her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt was dressed by Rhea Kapoor in a Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown. The actress, present at the prestigious film festival for the screening of ‘Homebound’, was praised for her Cannes look.

1/8Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

2/8Alia Bhatt was attending the prestigious film festival for the screening of the film ‘The Mastermind’ alongside Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin. (AFP)

3/8Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor demanded attention at the iconic red carpet. (AFP)

4/8Alia was wearing an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice. (REUTERS)

5/8The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. (AFP)

6/8Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. (REUTERS)

7/8She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant. (AFP)