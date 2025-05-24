Explore
Active Stocks
Fri May 23 2025 15:57:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.90 1.02%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 436.30 2.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 718.15 0.06%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 793.35 1.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 298.05 2.42%
Business News/ Photos / Alia Bhatt ruled Cannes red carpet in Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown | In Pics

Alia Bhatt ruled Cannes red carpet in Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown | In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 24 May 2025, 07:58 AM IST Livemint

For her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt was dressed by Rhea Kapoor in a Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown. The actress, present at the prestigious film festival for the screening of ‘Homebound’, was praised for her Cannes look.   

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.   (AFP)

1/8Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.   (AFP)

Alia Bhatt was attending the prestigious film festival for the screening of the film ‘The Mastermind’ alongside Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin. (AFP)

2/8Alia Bhatt was attending the prestigious film festival for the screening of the film ‘The Mastermind’ alongside Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin. (AFP)

Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor demanded attention at the iconic red carpet.  (AFP)

3/8Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor demanded attention at the iconic red carpet.  (AFP)

Alia was wearing an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice. (REUTERS)

4/8Alia was wearing an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice. (REUTERS)

The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. (AFP)

5/8The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. (AFP)

Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. (REUTERS)

6/8Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. (REUTERS)

She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant. (AFP)

7/8She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant. (AFP)

Alia appeared on the red carpet with elan, striking stylish poses for the shutterbugs. She even greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste' gesture. (AFP)

8/8Alia appeared on the red carpet with elan, striking stylish poses for the shutterbugs. She even greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste' gesture. (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue