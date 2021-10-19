All you need to know about Tata's first micro SUV, Punch

5 Photos . Updated: 19 Oct 2021, 11:07 AM IST

Share Via

The manual variants are priced between moreThe manual variants are priced between ₹5.49 lakh and ₹8.49 lakh, while the AMT trims are tagged between ₹6.09 and ₹9.09 lakh.