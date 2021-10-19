All you need to know about Tata's first micro SUV, Punch

The manual variants are priced between ₹5.49 lakh and ₹8.49 lakh, while the AMT trims are tagged between ₹6.09 and ₹9.09 lakh.

The Tata Punch is expected to get a relatively higher ground clearance

Bookings for the Tata Punch have been opened with the unveiling today. Interested buyers can book their units for a token amount of ₹ 21,000 at Tata Motors dealerships or the company's official website. Tata Motors has also launched a virtual showroom for the Punch where buyers can select the variants they want. Pricing details for the Punch are yet to be revealed and expected to be announced closer to launch.

Tata Punch sits on 15 or 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, depending on the variant. It has a commanding driving position and ground clearance of 187mm. Tata Motors claims that the Punch has 370mm water wading capability, in line to the SUV DNA of the car.

Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dyna-Pro technology that can do 86 PS power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The AMT gearbox gets Traction Pro for easier driving through muddy or low traction surfaces. It also comes with adjusted tuning maps.