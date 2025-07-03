Amarnath Yatra 2025: Thousands embark on holy journey as pilgrimage commences today amid tight security | See Photos

10 Photos . Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Amarnath Yatra begins: The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine commenced on Thursday via the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

1/10The first batch of pilgrims chant religious slogans before they leave for Amarnath Yatra on Wednesday (AP)

2/10Pilgrims get themselves registered for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a registration center in Srinagar (ANI)

3/10Pilgrims in a jubilant mood as they arrive at Baltal Base Camp to embark on their journey of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Ganderbal on Wednesday. (ANI)

4/10Pilgrims in large numbers arrive at Baltal Base Camp to embark on their journey of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Ganderbal on Wednesday. (ANI)

5/10Sadhus arrive at Baltal Base Camp to embark on their journey of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025 in Ganderbal on Wednesday. (ANI)

6/10Pilgrims arrive near a base camp in Baltal on July 2, 2025, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. (AFP)

7/10The first batch of pilgrims cheer before they leave for Amarnath Yatra, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP)

8/10Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai welcomes the first batch of pilgrims as they arrive at Udhampur’s first base camp, Kali Mata Temple to embark on the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Udhampur on Wednesday. (ANI)

9/10First batch of pilgrims and sadhus bound for the annual Amarnath Yatra arrive at the Nunwan Base Camp, in Anantnag (PTI)