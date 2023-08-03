comScore
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on wireless earphones under 2,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on wireless earphones under 2,000

7 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST Livemint

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live for Prime members.

Noise Buds Connect| Selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,198, these wireless earbuds come with 13mm driver and offer instacharge feature.
Boat Airdopes 170 TWS| Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,299, the wireless earbuds offer upto 50 hours of battery life and are IPX4 rated.
Boult Audio Z60 TWS| Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>999, the device is equipped with quad mic and features ENC clear calling.
PTron Zenbuds| Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,499, the earbuds feature 35dB active noise cancellation and offer 50 hours of battery life.
Redmi Buds 4 Active| It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,199 and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours.
Oppo Enco Buds| Selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,598, the earbuds is claimed to have a battery life of up to 24 hours and offer IP54 rating.
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo| Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,999, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo comes with Dolby Atmos support.
