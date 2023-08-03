Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on wireless earphones under ₹2,000 7 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST Livemint Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live for Prime members. Here’s a look at 7 wireless earbuds under ₹2,000 that you can consider buying in the sale 1/7Noise Buds Connect| Selling at ₹1,198, these wireless earbuds come with 13mm driver and offer instacharge feature. 2/7Boat Airdopes 170 TWS| Available at ₹1,299, the wireless earbuds offer upto 50 hours of battery life and are IPX4 rated. 3/7Boult Audio Z60 TWS| Priced at ₹999, the device is equipped with quad mic and features ENC clear calling. 4/7PTron Zenbuds| Available at ₹1,499, the earbuds feature 35dB active noise cancellation and offer 50 hours of battery life. 5/7Redmi Buds 4 Active| It is priced at ₹1,199 and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours. 6/7Oppo Enco Buds| Selling at ₹1,598, the earbuds is claimed to have a battery life of up to 24 hours and offer IP54 rating. 7/7Realme Buds Air 3 Neo| Available at ₹1,999, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo comes with Dolby Atmos support.