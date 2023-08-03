Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on wireless earphones under ₹ 2,000

7 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live for Prime members. Here’s a look at 7 wireless earbuds under ₹2,000 that you can consider buying in the sale

1/7Noise Buds Connect| Selling at ₹ 1,198, these wireless earbuds come with 13mm driver and offer instacharge feature.

2/7Boat Airdopes 170 TWS| Available at ₹ 1,299, the wireless earbuds offer upto 50 hours of battery life and are IPX4 rated.

3/7Boult Audio Z60 TWS| Priced at ₹ 999, the device is equipped with quad mic and features ENC clear calling.

4/7PTron Zenbuds| Available at ₹ 1,499, the earbuds feature 35dB active noise cancellation and offer 50 hours of battery life.

5/7Redmi Buds 4 Active| It is priced at ₹ 1,199 and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours.

6/7Oppo Enco Buds| Selling at ₹ 1,598, the earbuds is claimed to have a battery life of up to 24 hours and offer IP54 rating.