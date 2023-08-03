Hello User
Business News/ Photos / Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on wireless earphones under 2,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on wireless earphones under 2,000

7 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST Livemint

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live for Prime members. Here’s a look at 7 wireless earbuds under 2,000 that you can consider buying in the sale

1/7Noise Buds Connect| Selling at 1,198, these wireless earbuds come with 13mm driver and offer instacharge feature.
2/7Boat Airdopes 170 TWS| Available at 1,299, the wireless earbuds offer upto 50 hours of battery life and are IPX4 rated.
3/7Boult Audio Z60 TWS| Priced at 999, the device is equipped with quad mic and features ENC clear calling.
4/7PTron Zenbuds| Available at 1,499, the earbuds feature 35dB active noise cancellation and offer 50 hours of battery life.
5/7Redmi Buds 4 Active| It is priced at 1,199 and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours.
6/7Oppo Enco Buds| Selling at 1,598, the earbuds is claimed to have a battery life of up to 24 hours and offer IP54 rating.
7/7Realme Buds Air 3 Neo| Available at 1,999, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo comes with Dolby Atmos support.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.