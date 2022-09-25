OPEN APP

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on Apple, OnePlus flagship phones

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM IST Livemint
  • The Great Indian Festival sale is live from the 23rd of September. The sale offers huge discounts on the premium smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and others
Samsung S22. This phone costs for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,999 on regular days but in the sale, it is available just for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999.
Having huge discount on it, iPhone 12 is available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,999, down from its original price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,914.
Xiomi 12 Pro 5G's 12+256GB variant is available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,999. Additionally, customers can also avail a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 using any bank card.
OnePlus 10T: This value smartphone from OnePlus is available at just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,999.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for as low as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,38,999 during the Amazon sale.
