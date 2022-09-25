Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on Apple, OnePlus flagship phones 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM IST Livemint The Great Indian Festival sale is live from the 23rd of September. The sale offers huge discounts on the premium smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and others 1/6Samsung S22. This phone costs for ₹85,999 on regular days but in the sale, it is available just for ₹52,999. 2/6Having huge discount on it, iPhone 12 is available for ₹52,999. 3/6OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can be purchased at ₹28,999, down from its original price of ₹32,914. 4/6Xiomi 12 Pro 5G's 12+256GB variant is available for ₹58,999. Additionally, customers can also avail a discount of ₹8,000 using any bank card. 5/6OnePlus 10T: This value smartphone from OnePlus is available at just ₹49,999. 6/6The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for as low as ₹1,38,999 during the Amazon sale.