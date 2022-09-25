Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on Apple, OnePlus flagship phones

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The Great Indian Festival sale is live from the 23rd of September. The sale offers huge discounts on the premium smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and others

1/6Samsung S22. This phone costs for 85,999 on regular days but in the sale, it is available just for 52,999.
<
2/6Having huge discount on it, iPhone 12 is available for 52,999.
<
3/6OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can be purchased at 28,999, down from its original price of 32,914.
<
4/6Xiomi 12 Pro 5G's 12+256GB variant is available for 58,999. Additionally, customers can also avail a discount of 8,000 using any bank card.
<
5/6OnePlus 10T: This value smartphone from OnePlus is available at just 49,999.
<
6/6The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for as low as 1,38,999 during the Amazon sale.
<