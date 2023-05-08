OPEN APP
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Offer on TWS earbuds under 2,000

6 Photos . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:14 AM IST Livemint

Looking to buy true wireless earbuds from Amazon s

Oppo Enco Buds | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,599, the earbuds offer 24 hours of claimed battery life
Noise Buds VS104 | The earbuds are available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,298 and boasts of 30 hours of playtime
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo | Selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,899, the earbuds offer fast charging and Dolby Atmos support
Boat Airdopes 121v2 | It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,199 and is said to deliver a battery life of up to 14 hours
Truke Buds Vibe | It is selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,499 on Amazon. The earbuds come with up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Boat Airdopes 141 | It can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,199 on Amazon. The earbuds boast of 42 hours of playtime
