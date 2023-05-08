Amazon Great Summer Sale: Offer on TWS earbuds under ₹2,000 6 Photos . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:14 AM IST Livemint Looking to buy true wireless earbuds from Amazon s... moreLooking to buy true wireless earbuds from Amazon sale under a budget? Here are some options you can consider 1/6Oppo Enco Buds | Available at ₹1,599, the earbuds offer 24 hours of claimed battery life 2/6Noise Buds VS104 | The earbuds are available at ₹1,298 and boasts of 30 hours of playtime 3/6Realme Buds Air 3 Neo | Selling at ₹1,899, the earbuds offer fast charging and Dolby Atmos support 4/6Boat Airdopes 121v2 | It is priced at ₹1,199 and is said to deliver a battery life of up to 14 hours 5/6Truke Buds Vibe | It is selling at ₹1,499 on Amazon. The earbuds come with up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) 6/6Boat Airdopes 141 | It can be purchased at ₹1,199 on Amazon. The earbuds boast of 42 hours of playtime