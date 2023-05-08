Amazon Great Summer Sale: Offer on TWS earbuds under ₹ 2,000

Updated: 08 May 2023

Looking to buy true wireless earbuds from Amazon sale under a budget? Here are some options you can consider

1/6Oppo Enco Buds | Available at ₹ 1,599, the earbuds offer 24 hours of claimed battery life

2/6Noise Buds VS104 | The earbuds are available at ₹ 1,298 and boasts of 30 hours of playtime

3/6Realme Buds Air 3 Neo | Selling at ₹ 1,899, the earbuds offer fast charging and Dolby Atmos support

4/6Boat Airdopes 121v2 | It is priced at ₹ 1,199 and is said to deliver a battery life of up to 14 hours

5/6Truke Buds Vibe | It is selling at ₹ 1,499 on Amazon. The earbuds come with up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)