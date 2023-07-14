comScore
Business News/ Photos / Amazon Prime Day 2023: 7 Best deals on upcoming sale from OnePlus, realme, Redmi, pTron, more. Check them out!

Amazon Prime Day 2023: 7 Best deals on upcoming sale from OnePlus, realme, Redmi, pTron, more. Check them out!

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST Livemint
  • Prime Day kicks off on July 15, 2023, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 16, 2023. Customers will get deals from  ASUS, Dell, Canon, OnePlus, realme, Redmi, pTron, MIVI, Belkin, URBN and many more. 
HP Chromebook x360 14a features a 14-inch HD touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4120, and 47Wh battery. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,494 on Amazon.in including the bank offers.
Fire Bolt Infinity Luxe: 1.6-inch HD display, 600 nits, 3.7V-5V adapter, 300+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant. It is available on Amazon for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,499 including bank offers.
boAt Airdopes Max: It features 100 hours playtime, 13mm drivers, IPX5 splash resistance and are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,199 including the bank offers.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: It features a 12.4mm driver, IP55 water and sweat resistance, up to 38 hours of music. Available on Amazon for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,199 including bank offers.
Stuffcool Mega: It features 10000mAH 30W powerbank, compact design, 25W PPS support, made in India, BIS approved, enhanced safety protocols. Available on Amazon.in for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,999 including bank offers
Insta360 GO 3: A portable camera with 170 min battery, 360 horizon lock, 5m waterproofing, and splashproof action pod. It is available on Amazon starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,838 with bank offers.
 Wave Call 2: It is powered by Crest+ OS, offering health tracking, personalized features, DIY watch faces, 700+ active modes, and advanced BT calling. The watch is available on Amazon starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,499 with bank offers.
