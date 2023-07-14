Hello User
Amazon Prime Day 2023: 7 Best deals on upcoming sale from OnePlus, realme, Redmi, pTron, more. Check them out!

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Prime Day kicks off on July 15, 2023, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 16, 2023. Customers will get deals from  ASUS, Dell, Canon, OnePlus, realme, Redmi, pTron, MIVI, Belkin, URBN and many more. 

1/7HP Chromebook x360 14a features a 14-inch HD touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4120, and 47Wh battery. It is priced at 33,494 on Amazon.in including the bank offers.
2/7Fire Bolt Infinity Luxe: 1.6-inch HD display, 600 nits, 3.7V-5V adapter, 300+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant. It is available on Amazon for 3,499 including bank offers.
3/7boAt Airdopes Max: It features 100 hours playtime, 13mm drivers, IPX5 splash resistance and are priced at 1,199 including the bank offers.
4/7OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: It features a 12.4mm driver, IP55 water and sweat resistance, up to 38 hours of music. Available on Amazon for 2,199 including bank offers.
5/7Stuffcool Mega: It features 10000mAH 30W powerbank, compact design, 25W PPS support, made in India, BIS approved, enhanced safety protocols. Available on Amazon.in for 1,999 including bank offers
6/7Insta360 GO 3: A portable camera with 170 min battery, 360 horizon lock, 5m waterproofing, and splashproof action pod. It is available on Amazon starting at 38,838 with bank offers.
7/7 Wave Call 2: It is powered by Crest+ OS, offering health tracking, personalized features, DIY watch faces, 700+ active modes, and advanced BT calling. The watch is available on Amazon starting at 1,499 with bank offers.
