Business News/ Photos / Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: 5 smartphones you can buy under 30,000

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: 5 smartphones you can buy under 30,000

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST Livemint
  • Looking to buy a new smartphone in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale? Here are five smartphones that you can consider buying under 30,000
Realme Narzo 60 Pro | Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,999, the handset has a 120-degree curved display with 120Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi Mi 11X | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | Selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>127,999, the smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G | It is available at a discounted price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999 on Amazon in the ongoing sale. The handset boasts of a 108MP Ultra-wide macro lens
iQOO Neo 7 5G | The smartphone is up for grabs at a discounted price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,999 and run MediaTek Dimensity 8200
