Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: 5 smartphones you can buy under 30,000

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: 5 smartphones you can buy under 30,000

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST Livemint

  • Looking to buy a new smartphone in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale? Here are five smartphones that you can consider buying under 30,000

1/5Realme Narzo 60 Pro | Priced at 23,999, the handset has a 120-degree curved display with 120Hz refresh rate
2/5Xiaomi Mi 11X | Available at 29,999, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor
3/5Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | Selling at 127,999, the smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor
4/5Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G | It is available at a discounted price of 29,999 on Amazon in the ongoing sale. The handset boasts of a 108MP Ultra-wide macro lens
5/5iQOO Neo 7 5G | The smartphone is up for grabs at a discounted price of 27,999 and run MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.