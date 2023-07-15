comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ Photos / Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Smart TVs you can buy under 30,000

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Smart TVs you can buy under 30,000

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST Livemint

Looking to buy a smart TV in the Amazon Prime Day ... more

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,990 on Amazon.
1/5TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV can be purchased at 26,990 on Amazon.
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV | It is selling at a discounted price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,999 in the sale.
2/5Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV | It is selling at a discounted price of 19,999 in the sale.
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV | It can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,999.
3/5OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV | It can be purchased at 25,999.
iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | The smart TV can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,999 via Amazon.
4/5iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | The smart TV can be purchased at 19,999 via Amazon.
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Amazon has listed the LG smart TV at a discounted price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,990.
5/5LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Amazon has listed the LG smart TV at a discounted price of 28,990.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout