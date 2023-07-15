Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Smart TVs you can buy under ₹ 30,000

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Looking to buy a smart TV in the Amazon Prime Day ... moreLooking to buy a smart TV in the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. Here are some offers you can buy under ₹30,000

1/5TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV can be purchased at ₹ 26,990 on Amazon.

2/5Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV | It is selling at a discounted price of ₹ 19,999 in the sale.

3/5OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV | It can be purchased at ₹ 25,999.

4/5iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | The smart TV can be purchased at ₹ 19,999 via Amazon.