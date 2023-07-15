Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Smart TVs you can buy under ₹30,000 5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST Livemint Looking to buy a smart TV in the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. Here are some offers you can buy under ₹30,000 1/5TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV can be purchased at ₹26,990 on Amazon. 2/5Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV | It is selling at a discounted price of ₹19,999 in the sale. 3/5OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV | It can be purchased at ₹25,999. 4/5iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | The smart TV can be purchased at ₹19,999 via Amazon. 5/5LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Amazon has listed the LG smart TV at a discounted price of ₹28,990.