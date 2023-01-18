OPEN APP
Amazon sale: 10 premium smartphones you can choose from

10 Photos . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST Livemint
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers deals on a range of smartphones from different brands across price categories. If you are looking to buy a premium phone, here are top 10 deals you can get
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,06,999 onwards
iQoo 9 Pro | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,990 onwards
Apple iPhone 13 | Available at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61,999 
Tecno Phantom X2 | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999 onwards
Oppo F21s Pro | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,990 onwards
Apple iPhone 14 Pro | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,22,999 onwards
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G | Available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61,999 onwards
Xiaomi Mi 11X | Available at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,999
