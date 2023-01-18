Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Amazon sale: 10 premium smartphones you can choose from

Amazon sale: 10 premium smartphones you can choose from

10 Photos . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers deals on a range of smartphones from different brands across price categories. If you are looking to buy a premium phone, here are top 10 deals you can get

1/10Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G | Available at 1,06,999 onwards
2/10iQoo 9 Pro | Available at 57,990 onwards
3/10Apple iPhone 13 | Available at a starting price of 61,999 
4/10Tecno Phantom X2 | Available at 39,999 onwards
5/10Samsung Galaxy S22 5G | Available at 52,999 onwards
6/10Oppo F21s Pro | Available at 25,999 onwards
7/10Samsung Galaxy A73 5G | Available at 41,990 onwards
8/10Apple iPhone 14 Pro | Available at 1,22,999 onwards
9/10OnePlus 10 Pro 5G | Available at 61,999 onwards
10/10Xiaomi Mi 11X | Available at a starting price of 27,999