Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Homage pours in for the Architect of the Constitution| In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 14 Apr 2025, 02:07 PM IST

Leaders across India pay homage to the Architect of the Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on his 135th birth anniversary with events, tributes, and processions.

1/8People gathered to pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti, in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)

2/8Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with State Assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and BJP State President Dilip Jaishwal, took part in the 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna on Sunday, marking the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

3/8Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was felicitated during a walkathon held in New Delhi on Sunday to mark the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti. (X)

4/8Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait during the 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti in Patna on Sunday. (Pappi Sharma )

5/8People were seen purchasing Jai Bhim flags in Nagpur on Sunday, ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. (Chandrakant Paddhane)

6/8Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta poses with participants during a walkathon held on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Amit Sharma )

7/8Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses Janata Dal (United) supporters during the 'Bhim Samvad' event on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, held at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on Sunday. (Pappi Sharma )