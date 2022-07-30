Anahat Singh: India's youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games 4 Photos . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 09:56 AM IST Livemint India's 14-year-old squash sensation not only made... moreIndia's 14-year-old squash sensation not only made her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham, she also won her opening round against Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by 11-5,11-2, 11-0 1/4Anahat Singh, Squash prodigy, made history by debuting as the youngest Indian athlete in the 2022 commonwealth games held in Birmingham (twitter) 2/4Anahat Singh is just 14 year old which makes her the youngest Indian athlete in Commonwealth games (Twitter) 3/4Anahat Singh lifted the US Open junior squash title in Philadelphia at the age of 13 (HT) 4/4Anahat Singh has also won Asian Junior Squash title in under- 15 category (IANS Twitter )