OPEN APP

Anahat Singh: India's youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games

4 Photos . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 09:56 AM IST Livemint

India's 14-year-old squash sensation not only made... more

Anahat Singh, Squash prodigy, made history by debuting as the youngest Indian athlete in the 2022 commonwealth games held in Birmingham (twitter)
1/4Anahat Singh, Squash prodigy, made history by debuting as the youngest Indian athlete in the 2022 commonwealth games held in Birmingham (twitter)
Anahat Singh is just 14 year old which makes her the youngest Indian athlete in Commonwealth games (Twitter)
2/4Anahat Singh is just 14 year old which makes her the youngest Indian athlete in Commonwealth games (Twitter)
Anahat Singh lifted the US Open junior squash title in Philadelphia at the age of 13 (HT)
3/4Anahat Singh lifted the US Open junior squash title in Philadelphia at the age of 13 (HT)
Anahat Singh has also won Asian Junior Squash title in under- 15 category (IANS Twitter )
4/4Anahat Singh has also won Asian Junior Squash title in under- 15 category (IANS Twitter )
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout