Anahat Singh: India's youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games

4 Photos . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Share Via

India's 14-year-old squash sensation not only made... moreIndia's 14-year-old squash sensation not only made her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham, she also won her opening round against Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by 11-5,11-2, 11-0