Business News/ Photos / Anti-Trump Protest: Massive 'Hands Off' rallies target the U.S President & Musk over administration policies| In Pics

Anti-Trump Protest: Massive 'Hands Off' rallies target the U.S President & Musk over administration policies| In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 07 Apr 2025, 11:09 AM IST Livemint

On April 5, crowds marched and rallied across all 50 states in the U.S., with demonstrators holding signs condemning Trump’s policies.

Protesters hold signs during a Hands Off demonstration at the statehouse on April 5, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. The demonstration is part of nationwide protests engulfing the U.S. over Trump administration policies and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Getty Images via AFP)

1/10Protesters hold signs during a Hands Off demonstration at the statehouse on April 5, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. The demonstration is part of nationwide protests engulfing the U.S. over Trump administration policies and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Getty Images via AFP)

Protesters hold signs supporting the U.S. Postal Service during a Hands Off demonstration at the statehouse on April 5, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

2/10Protesters hold signs supporting the U.S. Postal Service during a Hands Off demonstration at the statehouse on April 5, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

Demonstrators join the nationwide anti-Trump protest against his administration's policies at the statehouse on April 5, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

3/10Demonstrators join the nationwide anti-Trump protest against his administration's policies at the statehouse on April 5, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

A massive crowd takes to the streets in what organizers are calling a National Day of Action. (Getty Images via AFP)

4/10A massive crowd takes to the streets in what organizers are calling a National Day of Action. (Getty Images via AFP)

Many demonstrators carried signs with messages like Hands off our democracy and Hands off our Social Security. (Getty Images via AFP)

5/10Many demonstrators carried signs with messages like Hands off our democracy and Hands off our Social Security. (Getty Images via AFP)

The large crowds marched and rallied across 50 states as part of the Hands Off or anti-Trump protest. (Getty Images via AFP)

6/10The large crowds marched and rallied across 50 states as part of the Hands Off or anti-Trump protest. (Getty Images via AFP)

Many protesters expressed frustration over how President Donald Trump is governing the country. (Getty Images via AFP)

7/10Many protesters expressed frustration over how President Donald Trump is governing the country. (Getty Images via AFP)

Protesters expressed outrage over the Trump administration's actions, including the dismissal of thousands of federal employees, the closure of Social Security Administration field offices, the effective shutdown of entire agencies, the deportation of immigrants, the rollback of protections for transgender individuals, and cuts to health program funding. (Getty Images via AFP)

8/10Protesters expressed outrage over the Trump administration's actions, including the dismissal of thousands of federal employees, the closure of Social Security Administration field offices, the effective shutdown of entire agencies, the deportation of immigrants, the rollback of protections for transgender individuals, and cuts to health program funding. (Getty Images via AFP)

Over 1,200 coordinated protests took place across all 50 states, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and several cities in Europe. (Getty Images via AFP)

9/10Over 1,200 coordinated protests took place across all 50 states, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and several cities in Europe. (Getty Images via AFP)

Protesters hold signs during the Hands Off rally, condemning Trump’s policies as authoritarian and harmful to democracy. (Getty Images via AFP)

10/10Protesters hold signs during the Hands Off rally, condemning Trump’s policies as authoritarian and harmful to democracy. (Getty Images via AFP)

