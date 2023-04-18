OPEN APP
Apple BKC and other iconic Apple stores

11 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 03:37 PM IST Neha Saini

Apple today unveiled its first retail store in Ind... more

Apple BKC, Mumbai, India | The store features a design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city.
Apple Fifth Avenue, New York, US | The store is one of eight stores in NYC. It sports a 32-foot self-supporting glass cube.
Apple Central World, Bangkok, Thailand | It opened in 2020 and has an 80-foot glass enclosure with two levels connected via a spiral staircase.
Apple Tower Theatre, Los Angeles, US | Built in the heart of Los Angeles during Hollywood’s Golden Age, Tower Theatre was famed for its technology and creative flair. It is now transformed into an Apple store.
Apple Marina Bay Sands, Singapore | Sitting directly over the Marina Bay, the store has a unique glass dome structure.
Apple Regent Street Store, London, England | The store features Carrara marble, hand-cut Venetian smalti glass tiles and an exterior of Portland stone.
Apple Store, Shanghai, China | The store features glass cylinder structure on the top, while the main store is located underneath.
Apple Store Dubai Mall, Dubai | Opened in 2017, the store is a 186-foot storefront that overlooks the Dubai Fountain.
Apple Opéra Store, Paris, France | The store is located near the well-known Paris Opera.
Apple Sanlitun Store, Beijing, China | The store opened in 2020 and also features Apple’s first integrated solar array in a retail store in China.
Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan, Italy | The store has an 8-meter glass fountain at the entrance.
