Apple BKC and other iconic Apple stores 11 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 03:37 PM IST Neha Saini Apple today unveiled its first retail store in Ind... moreApple today unveiled its first retail store in India. The store is located in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Here’s a look at the iPhone maker’s iconic stores across different countries 1/11Apple BKC, Mumbai, India | The store features a design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. 2/11Apple Fifth Avenue, New York, US | The store is one of eight stores in NYC. It sports a 32-foot self-supporting glass cube. 3/11Apple Central World, Bangkok, Thailand | It opened in 2020 and has an 80-foot glass enclosure with two levels connected via a spiral staircase. 4/11Apple Tower Theatre, Los Angeles, US | Built in the heart of Los Angeles during Hollywood’s Golden Age, Tower Theatre was famed for its technology and creative flair. It is now transformed into an Apple store. 5/11Apple Marina Bay Sands, Singapore | Sitting directly over the Marina Bay, the store has a unique glass dome structure. 6/11Apple Regent Street Store, London, England | The store features Carrara marble, hand-cut Venetian smalti glass tiles and an exterior of Portland stone. 7/11Apple Store, Shanghai, China | The store features glass cylinder structure on the top, while the main store is located underneath. 8/11Apple Store Dubai Mall, Dubai | Opened in 2017, the store is a 186-foot storefront that overlooks the Dubai Fountain. 9/11Apple Opéra Store, Paris, France | The store is located near the well-known Paris Opera. 10/11Apple Sanlitun Store, Beijing, China | The store opened in 2020 and also features Apple’s first integrated solar array in a retail store in China. 11/11Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan, Italy | The store has an 8-meter glass fountain at the entrance.