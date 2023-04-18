Apple BKC and other iconic Apple stores

Apple today unveiled its first retail store in India. The store is located in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Here’s a look at the iPhone maker’s iconic stores across different countries

1/11Apple BKC, Mumbai, India | The store features a design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city.

2/11Apple Fifth Avenue, New York, US | The store is one of eight stores in NYC. It sports a 32-foot self-supporting glass cube.

3/11Apple Central World, Bangkok, Thailand | It opened in 2020 and has an 80-foot glass enclosure with two levels connected via a spiral staircase.

4/11Apple Tower Theatre, Los Angeles, US | Built in the heart of Los Angeles during Hollywood’s Golden Age, Tower Theatre was famed for its technology and creative flair. It is now transformed into an Apple store.

5/11Apple Marina Bay Sands, Singapore | Sitting directly over the Marina Bay, the store has a unique glass dome structure.

6/11Apple Regent Street Store, London, England | The store features Carrara marble, hand-cut Venetian smalti glass tiles and an exterior of Portland stone.

7/11Apple Store, Shanghai, China | The store features glass cylinder structure on the top, while the main store is located underneath.

8/11Apple Store Dubai Mall, Dubai | Opened in 2017, the store is a 186-foot storefront that overlooks the Dubai Fountain.

9/11Apple Opéra Store, Paris, France | The store is located near the well-known Paris Opera.

10/11Apple Sanlitun Store, Beijing, China | The store opened in 2020 and also features Apple’s first integrated solar array in a retail store in China.