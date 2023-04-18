Apple Store BKC Launch: Crowds throng newly opened store | See pictures 16 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:05 PM IST Livemint Apple's first India store opened in BKC, Mumbai on April 18, 2023 1/16Apple fan wearing Steve Jobs' style turtle, waiting his 30 year old Mac to be signed. 2/16Fans at BKC store waiting outside the store to open. 3/16A team of 100 members at Apple BKC Store that collectively speaks more than 20 languages. 4/16Excited fan outside the Apple Mumbai Store. 5/16About 200 Apple fans hoping to be among the lucky few to enter the tech giant's first retail store in India gathered from early on Tuesday outside the shop in the commercial capital of Mumbai. 6/16Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running through summer. 7/16A worker arranges the Apple Inc. logo signage at the new Apple store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple's sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in Mumbai. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 8/16Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, Inc., right, reacts at the customer carrying Macintosh SE during the opening of the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple's sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in Mumbai. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 9/16Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, Inc., right, poses for selfies with a customer during the opening of the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple's sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in Mumbai. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 10/16People queue outside India's first Apple store before its opening in Mumbai on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP) 11/16Mumbai: People stand in a queue outside India's first Apple retail store before its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI04_18_2023_000025A) (PTI) 12/16A woman poses for pictures inside India's first Apple retail store, on the day of its opening in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS) 13/16A man takes a picture with Apple CEO Tim Cook as Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People looks on, during the inauguration of India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS) 14/16Dozens of people lined up outside for the grand opening Apple Inc. first flagship store in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple Inc. is set to open its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP) 15/16An unidentified person holding an old Macintosh Classic machine poses with Apple CEO Tim Cook for a photograph during the grand opening of Apple Inc. first flagship store in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple Inc. is set to open its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP) 16/16Apple CEO Tim Cook, center, waves to the dozens of people waiting outside during the grand opening Apple Inc. first flagship store in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple Inc. is set to open its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)