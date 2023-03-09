OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Apple iPhone 14 in new yellow colour: Here’s a quick look

Apple iPhone 14 in new yellow colour: Here’s a quick look

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM IST Livemint
  • Apple iPhone 14 is now offered in a new Yellow colour. The smartphone was first launched in September last year. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Cupertino-based company introduced the all-new Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Plus. Here’s a quick look at the new colour variant of iPhone 14
The new Yellow colour variant joins the existing Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED colours of iPhone 14.
1/8The new Yellow colour variant joins the existing Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED colours of iPhone 14.
Pre-orders of the iPhone 14 yellow variant starts March 10, 2023.
2/8Pre-orders of the iPhone 14 yellow variant starts March 10, 2023.
The Yellow iPhone 14 will be available from March 14, 2023.
3/8The Yellow iPhone 14 will be available from March 14, 2023.
It comes with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,900.
4/8It comes with a starting price of 79,900.
The handset has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
5/8The handset has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
Apple iPhone 14 Yellow variant is offered in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
6/8Apple iPhone 14 Yellow variant is offered in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 16 out of the box.
7/8It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 16 out of the box.
It comes with IP68 rating and is resistant to splash, dust and water.
8/8It comes with IP68 rating and is resistant to splash, dust and water.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout