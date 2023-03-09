Apple iPhone 14 in new yellow colour: Here’s a quick look 8 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM IST Livemint Apple iPhone 14 is now offered in a new Yellow colour. The smartphone was first launched in September last year. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Cupertino-based company introduced the all-new Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Plus. Here’s a quick look at the new colour variant of iPhone 14 1/8The new Yellow colour variant joins the existing Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED colours of iPhone 14. 2/8Pre-orders of the iPhone 14 yellow variant starts March 10, 2023. 3/8The Yellow iPhone 14 will be available from March 14, 2023. 4/8It comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. 5/8The handset has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6/8Apple iPhone 14 Yellow variant is offered in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. 7/8It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 16 out of the box. 8/8It comes with IP68 rating and is resistant to splash, dust and water.